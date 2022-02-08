The Lake Havasu High School boys’ basketball season ended with the Knights biggest loss.
On Tuesday Havasu went on the road to play its final game of the 2021-2022 season against Canyon View High School. The Knights lost to the Jaguars 100 to 28.
Head coach Tanner Kelly says he is disappointed in the effort the varsity team showed–or didn’t show—in last night’s game.
“We lacked hustle, had lazy close outs and weren’t physical in our rebounding effort,” Kelly said. “Offensively we had too many unforced turnovers and lacked continuity.”
Despite how the night went Kelly says he is proud of the seniors who went out on the court last night for the last time as high school athletes.
“They have overcome many obstacles in their high school careers,” Kelly said. “They have worked hard and I want to thank them for leaving the program for the better…I have high expectations for this group and I know they will have great success in their careers.”
