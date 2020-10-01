Lake Havasu swept the Ray Reynolds Invitational on Wednesday with first place team finishes for the Knights boys and girls teams, while Lake Havasu’s Josh Lumpkin and Isabella Sloma ran the fastest individual times in both races at Windsor Beach.
The Lake Havasu boys took first place as a team with a score of 25, followed by Lee Williams with 40 and Kingman with 96. The boys finished with six of the top 10 individual times in the race. Meanwhile Havasu was the only school with enough girls in attendance to register a team score so they also finished in first place. Individually the Knights girls were just as impressive finishing with the four fastest individual times.
“It was definitely a good performance from our team in the last home meet of the season,” said head coach Erika Washington. “We were practicing all week on this course. Each and every one of them finish strong today, so I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Lumpkin led the Knights with a time of 17:48 to take first place overall, while Zach Hansen finished in 18:15 for third place. Alex Gallegos (20:19), Christain Sain (20:42) and Evan Kuch (20:52) rounded out the team score with fifth, seventh and ninth-place finishes respectively.
The Havasu boys have finished in first place in each of the last three meets, but Lee Williams has proven to be the Knights top competition in their region after edging out Lake Havasu in the first meet of the year. After the season opening loss, Lake Havasu edged out Lee Williams by eight team points in the second meet of the year, and increased their margin to 15 points on Wednesday.
Washington said they boys are hoping to continue to increase their edge over Lee Williams as the season progresses.
“I think it was just a slow start to the season but we are finally getting into the groove of things and everything is starting to click. The kids know what is expected of them during the race and they are executing,” Washington said. “We set some goals in terms of individual finishes against the Lee Williams guys and Alex (Gallegos) really stepped up quite a bit for us and Christian (Sain) stepped up. They both finished ahead of the number three Lee Williams runner which really helped secure the win for us.”
The Havasu girls dominated the top of the individual standings with Sloma pacing the field in a time of 24:17. Katie Bell (25:24), Celeste Switzer (26:11) and Alyssa Musselman (26:45) turned in the next three fastest times in the girls race. Lorina Hansen ran the fifth fastest time for the Knights with a 30:29.
The Havasu girls have been shorthanded all season as several girls have struggled to get the minimum number of practices in with a pandemic-shortened preseason. But the Knights were nearly at full strength for the first time Wednesday with nine of their 10 runners competing.
“It is good to see we finally have enough practices, we are keeping our grades up, and we are right where we need to be at this point in the season,” Washington said. “It just gives us more confidence because we have the numbers that we need to have the success that we want to have.”
It was also Havasu’s final home meet of the season, and the Knights took the opportunity to honor its seniors – Sloma and Hansen – after the meet.
“They are great role models,” Washington said. “They race strong every single meet and they set the tone for each season. These guys have had great high school careers and it was really wonderful that they had such a strong race at their last home meet of their high school careers. Fortunately we have a little bit of our season yet to go so we don’t have to say goodbye just yet, but they will definitely be missed.”
The Knights will be back in action on Saturday at the Tiger Invitational in Kingman. Washington said the meet is scheduled to be held at the Kingman Regional Medical Center campus on Santa Rosa Drive.
“They have a nice course that takes a figure eight loop on trails, so it is a nice cross country course,” she said. “We usually run really fast there, so we are looking forward to it.”
