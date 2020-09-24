The Lake Havasu boys and girls cross country teams swept the competition in Kingman on Wednesday.
The Havasu boys managed to get revenge on Lee Williams at Kingman High School, topping rival Lee Williams 28 to 36 in the team standings after Lee Williams protected its home course in the first meet of the season last week. Kingman finished in third place with a team score of 109 and Parker and Mohave also had runners compete in the meet.
“It was a great day,” Washington said. “Last week the Lee Williams course was very hilly and very challenging and today was pretty much all flat land. So they chopped minutes off their times and they were all excited about their finishes. They ran strong and finished strong and it was nice to edge out Lee Williams by 9 points. They are usually our competition within the Colorado River region, so it was nice to see them come out on top after last weeks’ finish.””
The Lake Havasu girls took first place by default as the only team with enough runners to register a team score.
“The other teams are struggling with some of the same issues we are with getting enough practices in,” Washington said. “Technically it is a win. We will take it as a confidence booster, but basically we ran unopposed.”
The Knights had six girls eligible to compete on Wednesday after they only had five at the meet last week.
The Havasu boys were led by Joshua Lumpkin and Zachary Hansen, who took first and second place at the meet in times of 17:11 and 17:22 respectively. Alexander Gallego (19:42) came in sixth place overall followed by Weston Bunnell (19:48) in ninth place and Christian Sain (19:54) in 10th to round out the team score. Evan Kuch (20:28) and Nicholas Roman (20:34) finished 12th and 13th overall.
“Our three through seven guys were all pretty tight together within about 50 seconds of each other,” Washington said. “That is how we want them to race. Now we just have to work on getting that group to bunch up closer to Josh and Zach, then we will definitely have an unbeatable team moving forward.”
The Lake Havasu girls didn’t have any teams to run against, but the other teams did have some individuals competing.
Isabella Sloma took first place individually in a time of 22:06 with Alyssa Musselman hot on her heels in second place with a time of 22:08. Katie Bell finished third individually in 23:29 while Celeste Switzer (25:48) too sixth place, Lorena Hansen (26:45) finished in eighth, and Emily Jackson (30:49) came in 13th.
The Knights will be back in action on Saturday for their first home meet of the year at Bridgewater Links Golf Course, starting at 8 a.m. Lake Havasu’s first home meet will be a little smaller affair than most years due to covid-19. Washington said there will be about half as many high school teams competing, there will not be any junior varsity or middle school races, and the annual community 5K fun run associated with the event has also been canceled.
“It is going to be a very fast-moving meet, but the schools love our course,” Washington said. “It is a true cross country course that is all on rolling golf course terrain. Sometimes we see courses that go out on the road, like last week at Lee Williams, and that isn’t really what cross country is all about.”
