The Lake Havasu boys and girls tennis teams each put on dominant showings against Cortez High School at home on Wednesday.
Both teams remain undefeated to start the season with 9-0 victories over the Colts. The girls currently stand at 5-0 while the boys are 3-0.
In the girls match, the Knights won every singles matchup in straight sets, dropping only three games as a team. It's the girls' third consecutive 9-0 victory and second this week. The Knights defeated Buckeye Union 9-0 at home on Tuesday.
“It’s been a good week for the girls,” Havasu girls coach Greg Brueckner said. “The weather yesterday was challenging with the wind. It’s still a little breezy today, but the mental approach to the game was really good and to come out with everybody getting a victory, that’s your goal when you play these matches.”
Monet Land (No. 1), Samantha Durbin (No. 2), Kovina Savita (No. 3) and Olivia LeGrand (No. 6) each swept their opponents 6-0, 6-0. Morgan Kross was victorious 6-0, 6-2 in the No. 4 match while Kate Romer won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 5.
In doubles, Havasu swept each match 8-0 with Land and Durbin teamed up as the No. 1 pair, Savita and Kross at No. 2 and Romer and LeGrand at No. 3. Doubles were played in an eight game pro set.
“I feel like everybody is improving from the beginning of the year,” Savita said. “I know there were a lot of nerves going into the beginning of this year because we ended pretty early last year.”
As for the boys, three matches were played due to Cortez bringing only two players to Havasu. Cortez forfeited six matches and were counted as a 1-0 win for the Knights. Two singles and a doubles match were played, which Havasu made quick work in those outings.
In singles, Christian Sain won the No. 1 match 6-0, 6-1 while his older brother Mason Sain earned a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 2. No. 1 duo Hayden Bekkedahl and Trent Dreisbach played in the lone doubles match and won 8-2.
“(Christian) was attacking the net and made his presence felt,” Havasu boys coach Jeremy Wojcicki said. “He only dropped one game in the match and Mason didn’t drop any and looked really good playing the No. 2 seed which he normally plays the No. 4. He looked good swinging the racket well. Strong forehands and backhands and taking what we’ve done in practice and applying it to a match.”
The boys were supposed to play Tuesday, but their match against Buckeye Union was canceled due the Hawks not having enough eligible players to compete.
Up next
The boys will host Youngker (1-2, 0-1 Division II Section III) in a sectional matchup on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. The girls will also play Youngker (3-2, 1-0 D-II Section III), but will take on the Roughriders on the road Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
