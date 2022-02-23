The gun has officially fired on the 2022 Track and Field for Lake Havasu High School.
On Wednesday afternoon the LHHS track and field team hosted their first home meet of the season with seven other schools traveling to compete against the Knights. When the meet was over and done with both the Havasu boys and girls teams were ranked first out of the eight schools.
The Knights had a team score of 210 and the Lady Knight’s team score was 183.
Lake Havasu hosts another home meet next week on March 2. As of now Kingman, Lee Williams, Salome and River Valley High School are attending with events beginning at 3:30 p.m.
