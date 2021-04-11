After last year’s event was canceled due to the covid-19 pandemic, the annual Lake Havasu Rotary Invitational returned Saturday with a new name.
The Lake Havasu track programs hosted eight other schools at Lee Barnes Stadium and took first place in the boys and girls divisions at the 42nd Annual Jim Sterling Invitational. The invite was previously known as the London Bridge Rotary Invitational.
The girls dominated the competition with a total of 295 points – a 210.5 margin of victory over runner up Mohave High School. It was a closer result on the boys side with the Knights coming on top at 225.5 points. Havasu had a 22-point margin of victory over Lee Williams.
“We’re very excited with how they competed today,” Havasu coach Zach Dunbar said. “Everybody had a job to do and they got it done. It was hot and they just competed through it all.”
Knights’ sophomore Glen Adona was named the team’s Most Outstanding Athlete in the boys division after finishing in the top two of his events Saturday. According to Athletic.net, Adona won the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 16.86 seconds, placed first in the pole vault at 9 feet and was the runner up in the 300 meter hurdles.
“I’m happy with my production because I PR in every event,” Adona said.
Knights’ sophomore Shaylee Heron was named the team’s Most Outstanding Athlete in the girls division after competing in four events on Saturday. Heron finished as the runner up in the 100 meter hurdles and triple jump, placed fourth in the 300 meter hurdles and came in first in the long jump.
Heron’s time in the 100 hurdles was 18.69 seconds and 54.41 in the 300. The sophomore finished with a distance of 15 feet, 7 inches in the long jump and 27-10.25 in the triple jump.
“I was happy with a lot of my scores today,” Heron said. “I was sore, but I pushed myself past my limits and I did really well. I was really proud of myself today.”
One of Havasu’s most notable performers was junior Cody Pellaton, who earned four first place medals on Saturday. Pellaton won the 200 and 400 meter races at 22.89 seconds and 52.25. The junior’s other medals came from the 4x100 and 4x400 relay races. Pellaton was the anchor in both relays.
In the 4x100 relay, the quartet of Pellaton, Kaden Abal, Donny Fitzgerald and Brenton Szymanski won the race with a time of 44.03 seconds. The Knights won the 4x400 relay with Szymanski, Fitzgerald, Jaime Serrano and Pellaton coming in first with a time of 3:37.12 – a 15.67 second advantage over Lee Williams’ relay team.
“Everyone did really good,” Pellaton said. “A lot of our distance guys did really well today. A lot of them trained really hard this week. Everyone did a lot better than we have been doing.”
Full results of Saturday’s meet are posted online at Athletic.net and MileSplit.com
The Knights will head to Lee Williams on Wednesday for a multi-team meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.