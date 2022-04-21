The Lake Havasu High School Track and Field team have run their last home meet of the 2022 season.
On Wednesday, the Knights hosted 11 schools for the Lake Havasu Last Chance meet. As far as team placements go both the Havasu boys and girls team placed first with the boys scoring 209 points and the girls 143 points.
According to head coach Zach Dunbar two LHSS records were broken at the Wednesday meet. In the 3200 meter run Josh Lumpkin finished first with a record breaking time of 9:44.57 and the relay team of Brenton Szymanski, Omare Feely, Cody Pellaton and Vega Higgins took first place with a time of 43.03.
“It was a great day for the team,” Dunbar said. “We improved a lot of times and marks for the state championship.”
Boys
100 Meter Dash- Ryder Campos came in fifth place with a time of 11.9. In sixth place was Jaime Serrano with a time of 11.92 and Gavin Briggs came in seventh with a time of 11.99.
200 Meter Dash- In first place was Cody Pellaton with a time of 22.53 and in fourth place was Vega Higgins with a time of 23.41.
400 Meter Dash- Briggs took first place in the 400 meter with a time of 53.10 and Higgins came in fifth with a 55.63 time.
800 Meter Run- Serrano took first place recording 2:09.21 time. In fourth place was Alexander Gallegos with a time of 2:14.16 and Jamie Henson completed the event in 2:16.57 coming in fifth.
1600 Meter Run- Junior Nathan Merrill came in first with a time of 5:03.29 and Gallegos came in second with a time of 5:11.11.
3200 Meter Run- Josh Lumpkin took first place in the event recording a 9:44.57 time. Merrill came in fifth place with a time of 10:55.52.
110 Meter Hurdle- Glen Adona came in first place and recorded a time of 15.4.
300 Meter Hurdle-Adona came in first again with a time of 42.85 and freshmen Michael Balog came in fifth with a time of 49.38.
4x100 Meter Relay- The LHHS team came in first place, recording a time of 43.03.
4x400 Meter Relay- The Havasu team came in first again with a time of 3:28.91.
4x800 Meter Relay- Havasu came in second place with a time of 8:43.6.
High Jump- Dylan Bucknum came 11th, jumping a height of 5-03.
Long Jump- Kaden Abal placed second leaping a distance of 20-01. In seventh place was Braedon Nickel recording a distance of 18-08.5 and in 11th was Dominic Crothers with a 17-08 jump.
Triple Jump- Abal placed second with 40-06 jump, Nickel came in fourth jumping a distance of 38-11 and Crothers placed sixth with a distance of 38-00.
Pole Vault- Sophomore Sylvan Osman came in first clearing a height of 12-06. Adona came in second with a vault of 9-06 and Giovanni Sierras came in third vaulting a height of 9-03.
Discus- Xander Flowers placed fourth throwing for a distance of 102-00.
Shot Put- In first place was Joseph Cooper and in seventh place was Eryn Vega who threw for a distance of 41-00 and Jayden Jameson came in 10th with a throw that went 39-04.5.
Girls
100 Meter Dash- Shaylee Heron placed 10th with a time of 14.48 and Nikole Wolf-Cone came in 13th with a time of 14.79.
200 Meter Dash- Wolf-Cane placed fourth with a time of 30.76.
400 Meter Dash- In seventh place was Makenna Wiese with a time of 1:10.84 and Wolf-Cane came in eighth with a recorded time of 1:13.89.
800 Meter Run- In first place was Celeste Switzer with a time of 2:28.25. Lorena Hansen came in fifth with a time of 2:49.75 and Alyssa Musselman came in sixth with a time of 2:54.62.
1600 Meter Run- With a time of 5:52.36, Katie Bell came in first place. In second place was Hansen who had a time of 6:18.64 and Camila Espino came in third with a time of 6:21.39.
3200 Meter Run-In fourth place, with a time of 14:35.67, was Rilee Thueman and in seventh place was Emily Jackson with a time of 15:39.09.
100 Meter Hurdle- In second place was junior Presley Evans who recorded a time of 17.81.
300 Meter Hurdle- Shaylee Heron placed third with a time of 52.93.
4x100 Meter Relay- The Havasu team came in second place and recorded a time of 51.88.
4x400 Meter Relay- With a time of 4:26.69, the LHHS team placed first.
Long Jump- Nyri Alozian finished in seven place with a distance of 13-09. Musselman came in 11th recording a distance of 12-05.5 and Makenna Wiese came in 13th with a jump distance of 12-00.
Triple Jump- Heron came in fourth place and jumped for a distance of 30-08 and Musselman came in fifth recording a distance of 29-05.5.
Pole Vault- Gia Jehle placed first with an 8-00 vault and Raya Greene came in second with 5-05 vault.
Discus- Caty Novy took second place with 87-00 throw and Sabrina Darnell came in eighth with a 74-01 throw.
Javelin- Ashley Trafecanty came in third place, throwing a distance of 87-10 and Hayden Sholl threw the javelin 85-09 placing fourth. Kayelynn Jameson placed sixth with a throw of 76-08.
