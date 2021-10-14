The Lake Havasu boys golf team edged out Mohave Accelerated in a three-team match at Laughlin Ranch Golf Course on Tuesday.
The Knights finished with one less stroke than the Patriots, shooting a total score of 177. The Patriots finished at 178 while Mohave, the third team, shot a 247. Havasu’s one-stroke victory comes nearly a week after the Knights defeated the Patriots by seven strokes.
Adan Sanchez led the way for the Knights after shooting the lowest overall score on Tuesday with a 39 (3-over par). Sanchez’s score is an improvement from a 44 he shot in last week’s victory over the Patriots.
Lane Daigle recorded the Knights’ next best score with a 42, good for third lowest of the day. Derek McCoy shot a 45, followed by Jenson Salazar recording a 51 and Robert Minden finishing at 55.
Lake Havasu coach Nate Koch mentioned his alternates Austin Kistler and Evan Tower playing solid rounds at Laughlin Ranch. Kistler shot a 51 and Tower finished at 56.
Up next
The Knights conclude the regular season at home with a four-team match against Kingman, Lee Williams and Mohave at the Lake Havasu Golf Club on Monday. Tee time is scheduled for 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.