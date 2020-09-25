The Lake Havasu boys golf team took second place out of three teams at Tuscany Falls Golf Course in Goodyear on Thursday.
Millennium grabbed a team victory with a score of 170 followed by Lake Havasu with 184. Ironwood rounded out the standings with a score of 193.
“I’m proud of these guys,” said Lake Havasu head coach Nate Koch. “We played a really good team in Millennium and we didn’t back down at all. We played as a team and held on to second, so we are proud of that.”
Senior Trent Dreisback finished with a round of 44 for the top score on the team and the fourth best individual score at the meet. Fellow senior Gavin Lintz game in tied for fifth overall with a round of 45, followed by senior Hayden Bekkedahl in ninth place with 47, and Junior Lane Daigle rounded out the team score tied for 10th place with a round of 48.
“We held our own today,” Koch said. “The course was in really great condition and the greens were lightning fast, so that is what hurt us. We played really well from tee to green, but we just aren’t used to those kinds of greens. We left a lot of three putts out there.”
The Knights will have about a week off before its next competition - the Lake Havasu Invitational. Koch said the invitational, which will be held at Lake Havasu Golf Club on Oct. 2, has been held every year for a little less than 40 years. Lake Havasu plans on allowing up to five teams this year, but Koch said they are still waiting on confirmation from some of the teams.
“Our boys are looking forward to keeping the history alive and playing at home,” Koch said. “We are hoping that we get some pretty good teams to come play us and challenge us on our home course.”
