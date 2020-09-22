The Lake Havasu boys golf team turned in the top three scores of the day, and four of the top five scores as they notched a lopsided victory over Buckeye Union Tuesday at Lake Havasu Golf Club.
The Knights shot a team score of 170 to beat Buckeye Union by 59 strokes.
“Today went great. It was our second home match and everybody is comfortable at home,” said Lake Havasu head coach Nate Koch. “So we played really well and the scores showed that.”
Havasu senior Trent Dreisbach had a particularly impressive performance with a round of 35 to finish one stroke under par and six strokes ahead of the next closest golfer.
“It was really nice to see the hard work he has been putting in pay off for him,” Koch said. “It was his first time under par this year. Last week he came to me and said, ‘Coach, I need to shoot under 40.’ Then this week he shot one under par, so it was cool to see him meet his goal.”
Senior Troy Anderson shot the second lowest round of the day with a score of 41, followed by junior Lane Daigle with 45. Senior Gavin Lintz was fourth on the team and fifth overall with a round of 49. Freshman Robert Minden rounded out the team score with a round of 62.
With the win the Knights remain undefeated for the season and improve to 3-0.
“We are off to a great start,” Koch said. “It was really slow getting started with a lot of practice and no matches, but now we are in the heart of our matches. The team is flowing really well, getting along with each other, and playing really good golf right now. Our morale is up, we are 3-0, and now we are starting to log some good scores. Hopefully we can continue to compete and qualify for state.”
As a group, Koch said Lake Havasu’s biggest improvement so far in the young season has been their course management.
“They are starting to understand that course management will get you further than power golf, and the scores are starting to show that also,” he said. “We still need to work on our short game a little bit, so that is something we will be concentrating on next week a bunch.”
The Knights will be back in action with one of their toughest matches so far this year when they travel to Tuscany Falls West Course in Goodyear to take on Millennium.
“It sounds like their top three players are really good players, all shooting under 40,” Koch said. “So we will have our work cut out for us. I’ve heard the course we are playing is a little difficult too, so we have a little bit of a challenge ahead of us. But I think we can meet that challenge head on together as a team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.