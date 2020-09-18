The Lake Havasu boys golf team competed at home for the first time this season and picked up another win to stay undefeated early in the year.
The Knights shot a team score of 189 to take first place at Lake Havasu Golf Club on Thursday. They were followed by Willow Canyon with 204 and Dysart with 249.
“It was a really great win,” said head coach Nate Koch. “I’m proud of these kids for keeping their focus because we have been practicing a lot and a bunch of our matches have been getting cancelled. So it was nice to get in our second match of the year and see the kids keep their focus.”
The meet was the first sport to compete here in Havasu so far this fall, and the Knights managed to protect their home course.
“It is always nice when we get to play at home,” Koch said. “Lake Havasu Golf Club gives us free reign as a practice facility and we are very appreciative of that. Whenever we get to play at home it is comfortable for us and the kids really enjoy it.”
The meet was crowded at the top of the standings with three players tied for the lowest round of the day - including two Knights. Havasu freshman Robert Minden and junior Lane Daigle both shot rounds of 46 and finished tied with Willow Canyon’s Johanan Unchiasu.
“It was good to see Robert step up to the plate and help lead us to a victory as a freshman. His challenge is he needs to work on his putting a bit to get better, but it is still a grind,” Koch said. “It was really nice to see Lane Daigle play well today. He is a finesse golfer, not a power golfer. So it was really nice that the hard work he has been putting in these last four weeks has paid off. It shows him that if he stays focused he can be up there with the lead pack and win.”
Senior Gavin Lintz took fourth place overall at the meet with a score of 48, followed by junior Gavin Wilson in fifth place with 49. Senior Trent Dreisbach finished in a three-way tie for sixth place with a score of 51 to round out the team score. Sophomore Adan Sanchez finished in 12th place after shooting a 55.
“I’m just proud of all the boys,” Koch said. “They are all hard workers.”
The Knights will be back at Lake Havasu Golf Club early next week for a meet against Buckeye Union on Tuesday, starting at 3 p.m.
“I’m hoping to see some of these scores improve overall,” Koch said. “Hopefully our first home match jitters are gone and we can improve on our scores. We are looking forward to it. It’s really nice when we don’t have to travel.”
