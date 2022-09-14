Boys golf

Lake Havasu’s Chien Brazier putts at the tri-match between Lake Havasu, Canyon View and Estrella Foothills on Tuesday afternoon.

 Claire Cornelius/Today’s News-Herald

The Lake Havasu High School boys’ golf team hosted the Canyon View Jaguars and the Estrella Foothills Wolves Tuesday afternoon. The Knights tied with the Jaguars for first place with 178 strokes each.

“We didn’t do our best,” junior Derek McCoy said. “But it definitely wasn’t our worst match I can say. I’m proud of them (his teammates).”

