The Lake Havasu High School boys’ golf team hosted the Canyon View Jaguars and the Estrella Foothills Wolves Tuesday afternoon. The Knights tied with the Jaguars for first place with 178 strokes each.
“We didn’t do our best,” junior Derek McCoy said. “But it definitely wasn’t our worst match I can say. I’m proud of them (his teammates).”
Senior Adan Sanchez shot a 40 and placed first. Sophomore Jenson Salazar placed fifth with a score of 45. Sophomore Chien Brazier placed seventh with a score of 46. McCoy finished ninth with a score of 47. Senior Troy Locatis placed 11th with a score of 48.
Last match, McCoy scored a 37 and finished first overall.
“I definitely did not play to the best of my ability,” McCoy said. “They (Canyon View and Estrella Foothills) were definitely some of the better schools I’ve played.”
One of the challenges the Knights faced Tuesday seemed to be the wind, which made it difficult to calculate yardages Salazar said.
“For how it was with the wind, I think we did pretty good as a team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.