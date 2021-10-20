In its final match of the season, the Lake Havasu boys golf team lost by 10 strokes to Lee Williams at the Lake Havasu Golf Club on Monday.
The Volunteers, a team ranked No. 7 in Division II, won the match with a score of 176. The Knights scored 186, but were well ahead of Mohave, which finished at 249.
“Of course it’s not the way we wanted to end our year, but that’s just golf,” Knights coach Nate Koch said. “It’s tough. We just can’t seem to beat Lee Williams this year, but they’re a state-caliber team and I think that’s what is driving us. We now know where we need to be for next year and that just makes us hungry.”
Sophomore Derek McCoy finished with the Knights’ lowest score on Monday with a 43 (7-over par), followed by Adan Sanchez shooting a 47 and Robert Minden and Lane Daigle both recording a 48. Mason Sain, the Knights’ fifth starter on Monday, finished with a 58.
It was the last high school match for Daigle, who has been with the boys golf program all four year. Daigle was the only senior in the Knights starting lineup this season.
“This kid just worked and worked to get where his golf game was this year,” Koch said. “He fell just short of his goal this year too, but we’re going to miss Lane. He had a great season this year. He’s a great leader and the golf team couldn’t ask for anything more in a leader.”
The Knights didn’t accomplish their goal reaching the state tournament this year, being ranked No. 22 in D-II as of Tuesday. The top 12 teams advance to state.
With four of five starters expected to return in 2022, Koch said expectations are high going into next season.
“Those four starters know where we need to be to make it to state,” Koch said. “There’s going to be one spot open for the rest of the team to compete for.
“We have a goal for next year of winning our own tournament and going to state.”
There is a chance for Havasu to have representation at the state tournament with Sanchez potentially qualifying as an individual. The junior golfed two rounds at Laughlin Ranch on Tuesday. Results were not available as of press time.
