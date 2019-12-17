Fresh off a tournament championship last weekend, the Lake Havasu boys’ basketball continued its roll and defeated Kingman 59-55 on the road Tuesday night.
“They came out firing,” said head coach Ted Darnell. “But we got into some foul trouble and the second unit struggled. We’ve got to find ways for more of them to contribute and not with just scoring, but the kids found a way to win.”
The Knights (9-3) used a fast start, scoring 22 points in the first quarter and holding a 20-point lead at one point in the first half.
However, foul trouble forced the starters to the bench and the second unit was unable to continue the early momentum Lake Havasu had built. But, the Knights held off a late Bulldogs’ run to win their third game in a row.
Senior Bradley Rogers led Lake Havasu with 20 points, while fellow seniors Jayden Azar and Junior Bolden added 14 and nine points, respectively.
The Knights will be back in action Friday night against Mohave. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Thunderbirds defeated Lake Havasu last weekend in the Holiday Shootout thanks to some hot shooting.
However, Darnell is confident his group will defend its home floor.
“Finals will be over and the kids will be relaxed knowing that’s over,” he said. “We’re going to come out running and ready to play and hopefully it’ll be a win for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.