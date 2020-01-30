A recent tough stretch of games finally boiled over Thursday night as the Lake Havasu boys’ basketball team lost 69-40 on the road against Lee Williams.
Three technical fouls were handed to the Knights as they had to play most of the night with their two best scorers, seniors Jayden Azar and Bradley Rogers, in foul trouble.
“It was a rough night all around,” said head coach Ted Darnell. “It’s just where we’re at right now, but you just have to stay keep competing and make improvements. The young players can use this as a learning experience.”
Havasu has now dropped 10 in a row.
The Knights fell behind by double digits early, trailing by 13 after the first quarter. The Volunteers’ lead only grew from there and were ahead by 42 heading into the final period.
After missing the previous contest, junior Trevonne Wilson returned to the lineup for Lake Havasu.
The rest of the season won’t get any easier for the Knights, as they close the season with three West Valley Region games, beginning with a matchup against Cactus on senior night next Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Lake Havasu will finish the season with a pair of road games against Desert Edge and Deer Valley.
