In the midst of a tough stretch of games, the Lake Havasu boys’ basketball team lost 90-54 on the road to Buckeye Union on Friday night.
“They had some really good shooters on their side,” said head coach Ted Darnell. “But, we’ve got to find a way to not shoot the ball so quickly and just give it right back to them. We need to start doing some things differently.”
The Hawks entered the game as the seventh-ranked team in the 4A Conference and is undefeated in four Southwest Region games.
A first half barrage of 3s from Buckeye effectively put the game out of reach before halftime.
Havasu has now lost eight in a row.
Senior Bradley Rogers had a big night with 24 points and sophomore Junior Bolden chipped in with 16, but the rest of the Knights combined to score only 14 points.
“The effort is still there, but the kids are tired and a little worn out,” said Darnell. “We’ve been on the road a lot and it doesn’t get any easier for us.”
After taking a hard fall and hitting his head in Thursday night’s game, junior Cameron Ayers returned to action for Lake Havasu. The Knights are still without sophomore Cody Pellaton who is suffering from an illness.
Lake Havasu will return to action with a road game against West Valley-leading Peoria at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.