An unforgiving schedule and a shorthanded roster has placed the Lake Havasu boys’ basketball team in a difficult place as it winds its season down.
The Knights were routed 91-41 on the road to Peoria in a West Valley Region matchup.
The Panthers are the No. 2-ranked team in the 4A Conference and have not lost a game outside of 4A. Peoria defeated Havasu 92-46 earlier this season.
“We just ran out of gas,” said head coach Ted Darnell. “We did the best that we could, but that team is really, really good. There was nothing we could do, but the kids played hard.”
The Knights (9-12, 0-5 West Valley) trailed 20-15 after one quarter of play, but Peoria’s explosive offense was too much for Havasu to handle and the game soon got out of reach.
The Panthers outscored the Knights 35-10 in the second quarter to open up a 30-point lead by halftime. A 32-13 third quarter only further increased Peoria’s lead.
Havasu has now lost nine in a row.
Junior Kevin Kogbara dropped a game-high 25 points for the Panthers.
Senior Jayden Azar finished with 17 points to lead the Knights, while fellow senior Bradley Rogers added 13.
The Knights return to action with a road game at 7 p.m. on Thursday against Lee Williams.
Darnell is confident his team can end its current losing skid and get some confidence back.
“Lee Williams has a solid team and they play some tough defense,” he said. “But, this is a different level of talent than they’ve seen recently and the game should play out differently.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.