The Lake Havasu boys basketball team fell to rivals Mohave 40-24 on the road on Tuesday.
The Knights scored in single digits in the first three quarters and trailed for the majority of the night.
Havasu’s only lead was an early 2-0 advantage in the first quarter. A 3-point field goal started an 11-2 run for Mohave and led 11-4 at the end of the first.
Both teams struggled with shooting in the second quarter, scoring a combined eight points. The Thunderbirds outscored the Knights 6-2 in the quarter. Timmy Costa scored the Knights only points in the second. The Thunderbirds led 17-6 at halftime.
The Thunderbirds continued their dominance in the third quarter, extending their lead 25-7. Mohave led 27-14 at the end of the period.
The Knights showed life in the fourth quarter, cutting the Thunderbirds’ lead to seven points (29-22) behind two baskets and two free throws from Junior Bolden. Havasu’s momentum didn’t last long, as Mohave went on an 11-2 run to close the game.
Bolden scored a team-high 12 points and was the only Knight to get into double figures. The loss drops the Knights to 2-2 on the season.
Up next for the Knights is the Bullhead City Holiday Shootout, a three-day tournament, at the Anderson Fieldhouse. Tournament begins Dec. 20 and concludes Dec. 22. Havasu is scheduled to open the tournament against Mohave at 1 p.m. on Dec. 20.
Girls soccer
The Lake Havasu girls soccer team lost 4-1 to Lee Williams on the road on Monday.
The Knights drop to 0-2 on the season and have been outscored 12-1 in their two losses. Presley Evans was the Knight who scored in the three-goal loss.
Havasu has a two-and-a-half week layoff between games, as the Knights won’t step onto the pitch until Jan. 4 when they play Sierra Linda on the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.