After dropping the opening game in the Southwest Rotary Classic Thursday night to Casa Grande, the Lake Havasu boys’ basketball team responded with a pair of wins Friday in Yuma to secure a spot in the consolation championship game Saturday.
In their first game Friday, the Knights (5-1) defeated San Pasqual 78-55 behind big scoring outputs from seniors Jayden Azar and Bradley Rogers, who scored 24 apiece. Fellow senior Junior Bolden added nine points.
The second game of the day was much lower scoring as Lake Havasu took down Holtville (Calif.) 48-36. Rogers led the team with 15 points, while Azar and Bolden chipped in with 14 and 12, respectively.
Despite the wins, head coach Ted Darnell was not impressed with the way his team performed Friday.
“In both games, we were sloppy,” he said. “Our shooting percentage was poor and we continued to struggle shooting the ball from outside. But our kids keep playing hard and finding ways to win and now we have a chance to bring home some hardware tomorrow.”
At one point Friday, the Knights missed 14 consecutive 3-point shots.
Lake Havasu will face Yuma Catholic in the consolation championship today at 11:30 a.m. in a rematch of game earlier this week. The Knights won the first contest between the two teams 53-52 on a buzzer-beating jumper from Azar as time expired on Tuesday night.
“If we don’t shoot better, we’re going to get beat,” said Darnell. “They’re going to be gunning for us in a rematch and we’re going to have to play better and clean up some things.”
Following Saturday’s game, Lake Havasu will have 10 days off until its next game which is scheduled for Dec. 17 on the road against Kingman.
