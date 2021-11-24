The Lake Havasu boys basketball team started the 2021-22 season with a 76-39 road victory over Glendale on Tuesday.
The Knights had three players in double figures with Gerard Bolden Jr. leading the way. Bolden Jr. scored a team-high 17 points while Timmy Costa added 14 and Luke Zegers had 13. Tuesday’s victory was the first varsity win for Tanner Kelly as head coach.
Up next for Havasu is a road game against Parker on Dec. 7.
