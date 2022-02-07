The Lake Havasu High School boys’ soccer team ended its regular season with a bit of a misstep.
The Knights hit the road on Monday night and traveled to La Joya Community High School for the final match of the regular season. LHHS struggled and lost the game 1 to 0.
Head coach Christina Gibbs says nothing went well for Havasu last night and that it was a very disappointing performance to end the regular season. Gibbs says it’s unclear right how this loss might affect the Knight Playoff chances.
“We have to keep our heads up and focus on playoffs and go from there,” Gibbs said. Should the Knights make it to the next round they will play on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at a still to be decided location.
