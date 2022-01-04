They battled the entire night but the Lake Havasu High School boys’ soccer team couldn’t find the back of the net in their match Tuesday night.
The Havasu Knights hosted the Sierra Linda Bulldogs at home for a regular season game. LHHS lost the match 2 to 0.
According to head coach Christina Gibbs, the match was a great display of soccer for both teams. Gibbs said that the one important difference between the Knights and Bulldogs was that the Knights struggled to finish their opportunities on goal.
“We had plenty of chances and that is something we need to improve upon before our next game,” Gibbs said.
The boys’ soccer team will be back on the pitch on Jan. 11 when they travel south to Yuma to face off the criminals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.