In an offensive explosion to open its season, the Lake Havasu boys’ soccer team routed Kingman 9-1 Monday night on the road.
Despite the lopsided win, head coach Christina Gibbs said she would like to see things cleaned up.
“I’m disappointed we let them score almost immediately we scored our first goal. That’s something we struggled with last year,” said Gibbs. “There were some nerves and we really weren’t in sync at times.”
Due to a new rule in place by the Arizona Interscholastic Association, a match will end if there is an eight-goal lead in the 60th minute or later. Monday’s match ended in the 62nd minute.
Junior Tristan Fowler led Lake Havasu with three goals in the win, while senior Randy Gallegos and junior Danny Pando each added a pair of goals.
Gibbs was pleased with the effort from Fowler after she said he had trouble finishing at times last year.
Ryan Myers and freshman Angel Castaneda each scored a goal for the Knights as well.
Lake Havasu will be back in action tonight with a road match against Parker at 6 p.m.
