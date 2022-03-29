It is mid-season and the Knights are still on a roll.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Lake Havasu High School boys tennis team hosted Buckeye Union High School for the first sectional match of the 2022 season. Havasu got the win with a score of 8-1.
Both Christian Sain and Will Buckman won their singles matches in two sets without letting their opponent score a single point. Mason Sain won in two sets (7-6, 6-1) at the twos spot, Ethan Stroup won 6-0, 6-1 and Kian Stone won 6-2, 6-0.
Anthony Ganas was the only Knight who lost his singles match.
All three LHHS doubles teams won with the brothers Sain winning 8-0, Buckman and Stroup winning 8-2 and the pairing of Stone and Ganas also winning 8-2.
Head coach Jeremy Wojcicki says the match went well for LHHS with “most guys getting off to a hot start” that they “kept rolling throughout the match.
The Knights don’t return to the court until next Wednesday when LHHS hosts Youngker High School for a 1 p.m. match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.