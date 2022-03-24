The Lake Havasu High School Knights boys tennis have finished the week with another win.
On Thursday, the Knights went on the road to Coronado High School where they beat the Dons 9-0. Coronado only had five players on its roster, causing them to forfeit the final singles and doubles matches.
Havasu’s players won all their singles matches in two sets, only giving up a single point in two of the matches played by Will Buckman and Ethan Stroup.
In the doubles matches Christian Sain and Buckman won 8-0. Hunter Kanla and Kian Stone won 8-3.
Lake Havasu head coach Jeremey Wojcicki said the team played well and kept their high level of play against lower caliber competition. Coronado is ranked 62 in Division II whereas Havasu is ranked sixth.
The Knights next match is Tuesday at home against Union Buckeye High School starting at 3:30 p.m.
