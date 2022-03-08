The Knights’ Tuesday match was much closer than the team score shows.
On Tuesday, the Lake Havasu High School boys’ tennis program went on the road to play against Thunderbird High School. Havasu won the match 9-0.
At the number one singles spot, Knight Christian Sain won his match in two sets, 6-3 and 7-6. At the twos spot, Mason Sain won his match in three sets, falling in the first set 4-6 but coming back to win the last 6-4 and 11-9.
Havasu player Will Buckman won his singles match at the three spot in two sets, 6-4 and 6-1. In the fifth spot, Kain Stone won in two sets, 6-0 and 6-4. Anthony Ganas at the sixth spot won in three sets 4-6, 6-0 and 10-6.
Ethan Stroup’s match was cut short after the Titan player had to withdraw due to injury.
In the doubles matches, the brothers Sain won 9-7, Buckman and Stroup won 9-8 and Stone and Ganas won 8-4.
Head coach Jeremy Wojcicki called Tuesday’s match a battle for the Knights saying Thunderbird is the best team they’ve faced this season.
“The boys played well and dug in deep when they were down,” Wojcicki said.
The Knights return to their home court for their next match this Thursday. LHHS will host the Cortez High School Colts for a 3:30 p.m. match.
