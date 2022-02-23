The Lake Havasu High School boys tennis team kicked off its 2022 season with a decisive victory.
On Wednesday the Knights hosted Marcos de Niza High School for the first match of the season. LHHS won all nine matches in two sets, beating the Padres 9 to 0.
Head coach Jeremy Wojcicki says he is happy with how his team fared in its first match.
“First match went well, we were able to get some of the jitters out and get back into the swing of the season,” Wojcicki said. “It was good to see everyone play at their level and get last against a young, inexperienced team.”
Christian Sain won his singles match in two sets where he beat his opponent 6-0 each time. Sain’s brother Mason also won his singles match in two sets without giving up a point. Both Will Buckman and Kian Stone also won their singles matches without their opponent scoring a point.
Knight Ethan Stroup and Anthony Ganas both won their matches in two sets. Stroup and Ganas won their set 6 to 0 but in their second set Stroup won 6 to 3 and Ganas 6 to 2.
All three of the Havasu’s doubles pair won their match 8 to 0.
Lake Havasu is back at home for their next game today at 3:30 p.m. when the Knights take on Moon Valley High School.
