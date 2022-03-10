The Lake Havasu High School Boys Tennis team faced a shorthanded team Thursday.
The Knights hosted the Cortez High School Colts for a regular season match. Cortez only brought two players so the Colts were forced to forfeit the other six matches. LHHS won the match 9-0.
Christian Sain and Ethan Stroup played the two singles matches against the Cortez players. Both won in two sets. Sain was joined by his brother Mason for the doubles match, which they won 8-1.
The Knights are off next week for Spring Break but return to the court on March 22 for a home meet against Saguaro High School starting at 3:30 p.m.
