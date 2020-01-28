It was a record-breaking night on Tuesday at Lee Barnes Stadium.
Facing a winless Peoria team, the Lake Havasu girls’ soccer team wasted no time in putting its opponent away early in a 13-0 rout to improve to 2-0 in West Valley Region play.
Junior Kendra Park set a school record with nine goals for the Knights (8-4-1, 2-0 West Valley) in the win, breaking the old record of seven.
“The only reason I let the score get that high is because I wanted her to get [the record],” said head coach Josh Kistler. “She deserves it. She’s been working her butt off the last couple years.”
A goal from junior Summer Evans put Havasu on top in the first minute of the match and the Knights poured it on soon after.
Within the first 16 minutes of the match, Park already had four goals and staked Havasu to a 7-0 lead.
She scored the record-breaking goal just before halftime, giving the Knights an 11-0 lead going into the break. Park added another in the second half for good measure.
Sophomore Annika Meyers, junior Joslyn Bidwell and junior Izzy Kistler each scored a goal for Havasu as well.
Evans led the team with five assists, while Park, Bidwell, Kistler, sophomore Jewell Rusch and junior Leslie Alvarado each had one.
Peoria has scored only one goal so far in its 10 matches. Kistler empathized with the Panthers’ struggles this season.
“Our school used to be in that position, losing 15 or 20 to zero, so I know how they feel,” he said. “Obviously, it’s a region game and we just went out there and handled business. Our passing was on point and I couldn’t ask for anything more out of the girls.”
The Knights will have a full week off before its next match against Cactus next Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The match is not only senior night, but could also serve as a de facto region championship.
Havasu entered play Tuesday as the No. 19-ranked team in the 4A Conference. A win against the No. 22 Cobras will go a long way in securing a home match for the play-in round of the state playoffs.
