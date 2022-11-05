The Lake Havasu High School varsity football team fell 28-14 to St. Mary’s in a hard-fought 4A conference battle on senior night.
The night kicked off with an emotional celebration for the Lake Havasu spiritline and football seniors.
“As much as you want to win on senior night,” coach Karl Thompson said. “They came out here and played, they gave the maximum effort, they did everything they could and we just came up a little short.”
The St. Mary’s Knights received the ball first, but the Lake Havasu Knights’ defense recovered a fumble on just the third play of the game.
Lake Havasu took over midfield and was able to successfully drive the ball into the red zone until junior quarterback Tyler Thompson threw an interception which was returned 89 yards for a touchdown.
“We always talk about the turnover margin and the time of possession,” Karl Thompson said. “And we didn’t win those two things tonight. But I mean the seniors, I’m super proud of them. They left it all out here and made it all the way to the end and kept competing like we know they can.”
Fortunately for Lake Havasu, the touchdown was taken back after an illegal block-in-the-back call on St. Mary’s around the 50-yard line. The ball was placed at the spot of the foul and St. Mary’s began their five-minute drive that ended in a touchdown anyway.
Lake Havasu sophomore running back Gavin Briggs responded immediately with a huge kickoff return that put his Knights offense at St. Mary’s 20-yard line.
“All of the underclassmen left it out there for us,” senior defensive end Spencer Dorsett said. “This day was about the seniors and they went out and gave it all for us, which I really appreciate from my younger classmen.”
Unfortunately, another one of Thompson’s passes was intercepted in the endzone late in the first quarter.
“Any time you’re getting down to the red zone and you come away without points, it always hurts, but you can’t live or die on one play,” Karl Thompson said.
On the St. Mary’s Knights’ next possession, they scored to take the lead 14-0 early in the second quarter.
It seemed like everything wasn’t going right for Lake Havasu at this point, as their next possession ended with a fumble that was recovered by St. Mary’s.
The Lake Havasu Knights remained composed though. After forcing St. Mary’s to punt, Lake Havasu took over with under a minute left in the half and played a hurry-up offense. Two quick receptions to senior wide receiver James Douglas set senior running back Isaac Stopke up to score with 20 seconds left, putting Lake Havasu only one score behind St. Mary’s entering halftime.
In the third quarter, the Lake Havasu offense fumbled again, which in turn led to a St. Mary’s recovery and a 45-yard touchdown run to put them up 21-7.
“I feel like everyone did their job,” senior kicker Angel Castaneda said. “We just had little mistakes and their (St. Mary’s) offense was really good and it was hard to adjust to them. So I think our defense was just struggling a little, but they fought the whole night and I’m proud of them.”
Lake Havasu responded with a strong drive of their own, and Stopke was able to find the end zone once again, putting the score at 21-14 with three minutes left in the third.
The fourth quarter started with St. Mary’s already situated in Lake Havasu territory. After St. Mary’s ate up some clock, they were able to extend their lead to 28-14 with a receiving touchdown on fourth down.
Lake Havasu responded yet again, driving all the way back downfield to the red zone with five minutes left in the game. Thompson was intercepted in the endzone for a third time, sealing Lake Havasu’s fate for the night.
“This group of seniors did a tremendous job and they did come up short tonight, but that doesn’t take away from all the good things that this home crowd has been able to see them do,” Karl Thompson said.
After a month of home games, the Lake Havasu Knights take on Deer Valley Thursday on the road in their last regular season game – then it’s playoff time.
“Next week we’re going into it 0-0,” senior wide receiver and cornerback Jesse Aguilar said. “We’ve got a long road ahead.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.