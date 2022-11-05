The Arizona Cardinals haven't played very well this season. The silver lining is a tight NFC West that means the Cardinals are still in the playoff race. They have three straight NFC West games starting Sunday when they host the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks are the surprise leader of the division with a 5-3 record. The teams played against each other just three weeks ago when Seattle won 19-9. The Cardinals have improved on offense since that game because of the return of three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Hopkins missed the season's first six games because of a suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.