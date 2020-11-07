Lake Havasu no longer controls its own destiny of a regional title after losing 48-28 to Estrella Foothills on the road on Friday.
The loss snaps the Knights three-game winning streak and drops them to 3-3 overall and 3-1 in the 4A Southwest. Havasu came into the game as the top team in the Southwest while the Wolves were No. 2 at 1-0. Estrella (3-3 overall) now holds the top spot in the region at 2-0.
“Tonight was their night just like the last couple of weeks it’s been our night,” head coach Karl Thompson said. “They had a good answer for what we do and we got to regroup a little bit and then we’ll get right back at it.”
In a game that was looking like a shootout early on, costly mistakes from the offense and defensive woes from Havasu were tough to overcome after a 14-14 tie.
The Knights’ defense had a tough time containing the duo of Wolves’ quarterback Ty Perry and receiver Daylen Batchan in the first half. The two connected for three touchdowns in the first half, which ended in a 34-14 lead for Estrella.
“They’re a good tandem,” Thompson said about Perry and Batchan. “Their quarterback did a good job of scrambling, keeping plays alive. Their playmakers kept finishing plays. They did a great job of that tonight.”
Havasu’s two first half touchdowns were runs from quarterback Donny Fitzgerald, who scored from 4 yards on both plays in each of the first and second quarters.
The Wolves widened their lead in the second half to 41-14, but the Knights fought back to cut their deficit to two scores. After Fitzgerald threw an interception in the endzone, Havasu’s defense made some key stops and the Knights cut Estrella’s lead to 28-41 late in the third quarter. Isaac Stopke scored a 15-yard touchdown and Fitzgerald ran for his third rushing score of the night from 6 yards on fourth down.
Havasu did attempt an onside kick after Stopke’s touchdown, but it was unsuccessful.
Once it looked like Havasu was gaining momentum, the Wolves put together a drive that ended with a 3-yard run from Estrella running back Henry De Leon that extended its lead 48-28 in the fourth quarter. That would be the final score of the night.
The offense turned over the ball four times which were two fumbles and two interceptions from Fitzgerald.
“We’re not going to let one game define who we are or what we’re going to be, but we’re going to come right back,” Thompson said. “We know we made some mistakes and they made some plays and that’s the way games go.”
Up next
Havasu is still alive for a playoff berth and a Southwest Regional championship when they host Vista Grande next week. The Spartans (1-5, 0-1 4A Copper Sky) lost their fifth straight game on Friday in a 52-12 blowout loss to Willow Canyon. It is the final game on the schedule for the Knights.
For Havasu to clinch the Southwest, the Knights will need a win and for Deer Valley (3-3, 0-2 Southwest) to defeat Estrella Foothills next week.
“We go back to what we’ve done every other week, our goal and focus is back to being 1-0 next week,” Thompson said.
