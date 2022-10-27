The Lake Havasu Chiefs youth football 7U team is headed to the River Cities American Youth Football Super Bowl tomorrow after an undefeated season.

The Chiefs, sponsored by Anderson Toyota and Ron’s Audio, will face the River Valley Devils at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse in Bullhead City at 8 a.m tomorrow.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.