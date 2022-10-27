The Lake Havasu Chiefs youth football 7U team is headed to the River Cities American Youth Football Super Bowl tomorrow after an undefeated season.
The Chiefs, sponsored by Anderson Toyota and Ron’s Audio, will face the River Valley Devils at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse in Bullhead City at 8 a.m tomorrow.
“Everybody knows what the (NFL) Super Bowl is,” coach Nik Hickmott said. “So in the kids’ heads, they’re just like the big guys which is pretty cool.”
The Chiefs only allowed one touchdown to be scored against them in their seven regular season wins, an admirable feat considering the team is made up of 4 year-olds to 8-year-olds.
“The kids are putting in so much hard work and seeing them come away with this much success is fantastic,” Nik Hickmott said. “I mean 247 points scored versus 7 points allowed (this season) is pretty impressive.”
The four captains of the 7U team this year are: RB/LB Niko Diaz, QB Jakob Eli Golding, RB/MLB Kadyn Cox and WR/DB Paxton Moore.
“Last year we lost every game but this year we’re getting older so we’re getting faster and tougher,” LB Maddox Hickmott said. “We play hard and try our best. Last time we played the Devils, we won 46 to nothing. I say we’re better than the NFL people, but my dad says we’re not yet.”
Diaz says through his four years of playing football, he likes the coaches and his job of running the ball and making sure no one scores points on them.
Moore says he and his team won every game this year because everybody works hard at every practice.
“My favorite thing about running the ball is that I get to run as fast as I can,” Kadyn Cox said.
Football is one of the more structured sports, so it teaches discipline, teamwork, as well as individual work ethic – which is fundamental for kids at a young age.
“Our quarterback started the season at six years old, and he’s already understanding plays and moving his legs and feet while throwing, it’s just crazy,” Nik Hickmott said.
Eli Golding says he enjoys being quarterback because his receivers catch the ball a lot.
The goal of Chiefs football is to develop these young kids into outstanding people, coach Kyler Cox said. The structured nature of each practice and game teaches these hard-working kids to behave better than most kids ten years older than them.
Not only do the Chiefs players develop into great people, they also have fun while doing it. They hold practice three times a week and each and every one of those kids is beyond excited to be there and work hard.
“I think getting the kids excited and keeping them excited is how we were so successful this year,” Nik Hickmott said.
Some current, and very successful, Lake Havasu High School football players who participated in the Chiefs program are: Isaac Stopke, Evan Smith, Xander Flowers, Ryder Spencer, Gavin Briggs, Aiden Nevarez, James Douglas, Kenny Ponthieux, Wyatt Tribolet, Darian Walls, Spencer Dorsett, Jesse Aguliar and Brock Cross.
The Chiefs football program has teams for ages five to 15. Parents can look out for Chiefs football registration in April.
