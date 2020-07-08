With the decision handed down earlier this week to suspend all athletics at Thunderbolt Middle School for the first semester of the upcoming school year, the Havasu Chiefs have decided to field a 14U team that is inclusive to junior high students.
The team is asking for a commitment from potential players by July 15. The team is currently looking for players to fill out its roster.
“We are trying to make this happen so our junior high-aged kids don’t have to miss out on a football season,” read a Facebook post from the Chiefs.
The Chiefs had suspended practices at the end of June to an uptick in coronavirus cases, but they have returned to practice this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.