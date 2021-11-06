Behind five touchdowns from junior running back Isaac Stopke, the Lake Havasu football team defeated Coconino 48-31 in a battle of top-16 4A squads on Friday.
Friday’s win at Lee Barnes Stadium extends the Knights winning streak to six games and improves their overall record to 6-2. The Knights came into Friday’s as the No. 11 ranked team in 4A while the Panthers were No. 14.
It’s a victory that potentially solidifies the Knights’ position in the playoffs, but that’s not the focus for head coach Karl Thompson yet, as his sights are solely set for Youngker next Friday.
“What a great night to go 1-0,” Thompson said. “We did our job for the week and it’s right back to the grind.”
The Panthers’ had no answer for Stopke, who scored four touchdowns in the first half en route to a record-breaking night. The junior set the single-season mark for most rushing touchdowns at 27. Stopke officially broke the record with his fourth touchdown – his 26th of the year. The juniors’ fifth touchdown of the game – 27th of the season – came in the third quarter.
“I have to give it up to my o-line,” Stopke said about breaking the record. “The best o-line I’ve ever ran behind. They came out here tonight and they did what they had to do. They were moving one of the best d-lines we’ve seen all year.”
The previous record was 25 touchdowns and was held by Mitchell Wegner and Brent Michaels, according to the Lake Havasu High Athletics record book. Michaels broke the record in 2007 and tied it in 2008. Wegner tied the record in 2010. Jacob Kalgonis was the previous Knights running back who came close to the record, finishing with 22 in 2015.
For the second straight week, Stopke fell one score shy of tying the single-game mark for the Knights. He was close to breaking the record with a long 90-yard run in the third quarter, but that large gain was nullified with a holding penalty. The Knights made it to the Panthers’ 1-yard line in the fourth quarter, but Sam Miles was given the goal line carry, getting his first touchdown of the season.
“We wanted to get Sam Miles’ first touchdown of the year,” Stopke said. “Like I said last week, it’s not an individual sport, letting him score, that hypes everyone up.”
Early on, the game was looking like a shootout with the Knights and Panthers trading touchdowns. Both teams scored in each of their two drives in the first quarter, which ended with Havasu on top 14-12. Coconino took its only lead of the night at 19-14 on a 4-yard run from Tyson Fousel, making it three straight drives that Panthers scored. Fousel’s score was set up by an interception thrown by Knights quarterback Austin Head.
Havasu responded quickly with Stopke running up the middle for a 29-yard touchdown – his third of the night which also tied the season record.
Freshman Gavin Briggs made a huge play for the Knights defense on the ensuing drive. The freshman, who made his first varsity start at outside linebacker, returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown.
Briggs’ pick-six extended the Knights’ lead to 28-19, which ended up being the halftime score.
“Score, score, get the ball and score,” Briggs said of what went through his mind during the pick-six. “It was awesome.”
In his first varsity start, Briggs made an impact for the Knights defense, recording two interceptions and recovering a fumble. The Knights had four takeaways with Dominic Crouthers recovering a fumble on the first drive of the second half. Briggs was promoted to the varsity squad after the Knights’ junior varsity season concluded.
“Glen (Adona) was a little banged up, he’s our normal outside linebacker,” Thompson said. “Gavin has put in some time and done some great things and been with us all summer long. He played that position at JV in the four games we had and was lights out tonight.”
Up next
Havasu (6-2, 3-0 Southwest) looks to finish the season undefeated in the Southwest Region when it hosts Youngker (2-7, 1-2 Southwest) for the regular season finale next week. The Roughriders fell 50-6 to Buckeye Union on Friday.
