Havasu CrossFit athlete Marley Francis, 14, placed sixth overall in the 13-15 teen girls division at Wodapalooza this weekend in Miami, Florida.

WZA is an annual fitness competition partnered with big names like T.Y.R., Rogue, Podium and the U.S. Army, which began in 2012 with 145 athletes, and has since grown to over 3,000 athletes from over 40 countries competing in 50 different divisions. Last year’s WZA brought over 50,000 spectators to the beach-side Bayfront Park in Miami.

