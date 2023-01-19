Havasu CrossFit athlete Marley Francis, 14, placed sixth overall in the 13-15 teen girls division at Wodapalooza this weekend in Miami, Florida.
WZA is an annual fitness competition partnered with big names like T.Y.R., Rogue, Podium and the U.S. Army, which began in 2012 with 145 athletes, and has since grown to over 3,000 athletes from over 40 countries competing in 50 different divisions. Last year’s WZA brought over 50,000 spectators to the beach-side Bayfront Park in Miami.
Francis competed in a total of eight workouts over three days.
Her first workout was Friday morning, titled, “Miami Meat Market and Dirty Isabel” where she completed three rounds of pull ups, bench press, calories on the Echo bike, bar-facing burpees and power snatches as fast as she could.
Havasu CrossFit athletes cheered her on from the gym here in Havasu, where the livestream was played during normally scheduled workouts.
In another WZA workout, athletes performed one repetition of a clean and jerk for the maximum amount of weight. And in true CrossFit fashion, afterwards they were asked to hold a handstand for as long as they could.
“I actually PRed (personal record) my clean,” Francis said. “It was supposed to be a clean and jerk, and it was 162 lbs.
“But there’s this thing where if you clean, and you hit a certain part of your neck, you can pass out, and that’s what I did. I passed out. I fell backwards, but immediately woke up. Then we had to hold a handstand after, and I actually placed third in that workout,” Francis said.
Another workout she placed third in was titled, “Double Shot With A Splash,” where athletes completed two rounds of wall balls (a CrossFit exercise involving squatting, throwing and catching a weighted medicine ball towards a target), an open water swim right into the ocean and jump roping with a weighted drag rope.
After the eight workouts of the weekend, Francis placed sixth overall in her 13-15 teen girls division – an impressive feat considering she was the youngest among her competitors and dealt with judging technicalities on Sunday.
Next year, Francis will be the only athlete in the 13-15 teen girls division that competed this year, which is a slight advantage.
“I was pretty proud to know that I’m able to beat girls older than me,” Francis said. “And that just builds my confidence for the Open which starts so soon.”
Next, Francis will set her sights on qualifying for the CrossFit Games. Qualification is a months-long process starting in February with the Open, leading up to the games in August.
Francis’s experience at WZA this year opened her eyes to the level of competition among female athletes her age.
“Knowing that I’m not the only person out there that’s training like this at my age gives me that fire,” Francis said. She can think to herself, “so-and-so wouldn’t be stopping on the bike right now or so-and-so wouldn’t be resting right now. It gives you that extra push.”
