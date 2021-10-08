Behind four touchdowns from Isaac Stopke and a stout performance from the defense, the Lake Havasu football team defeated Buckeye Union 34-19 on the road Friday.
After starting the season at 0-2, the Knights got their record to .500 at 2-2. The Knights also started 4A Southwest Regional play at 1-0.
The Knights set the tone early, forcing the Hawks to punt to start the game and later scoring on the ensuing drive. Stopke, who scored four times for the second straight week, put the Knights on the board with a 19-yard touchdown. The ensuing extra-point attempt from Cooper Jones was blocked.
Havasu went into halftime with a 20-0 lead after controlling the first half with time of possession and its defense shutting down Buckeye. The two other first half scores came in the second quarter on a two-yard touchdown run from Stopke and Cody Pellaton returning an interception 61 yards for a pick-six. The Knights picked off Hawks quarterback Tyler Hill three times.
“It’s a great momentum changer, that’s what it was,” Knights coach Karl Thompson said about Pellaton’s play. “Anytime the defense could score or special teams could score, it changes the momentum of the game and that right there is what we needed.”
With their defense playing lights out for most of the game, special teams ended up being a factor in the Knights’ win. They attempted an onside kick four out of five times they kicked off. The one time they kicked it deep, the Hawks returned the ball in Knights territory on the five-yard line.
“We watched on film that their special teams was tremendous that way and we weren’t going to kick it to their best player,” Thompson said.
Stopke’s third touchdown capped off the first drive of the second half. The junior ran for a 31-yard score to extend the Knights’ lead 27-0. The junior’s fourth touchdown of the game was a two-yard score in the fourth quarter. That touchdown, which extended Havasu’s lead 34-7, was the Knights’ final score of the game.
With a 27-point lead, the Knights took the majority of their starters out and played their reserves for the rest of the game.
The Knights lost the shutout in the fourth quarter when Buckeye running back Vilami Tongoeta ran for a goal-line score. Tongoeta ran for a nine-yard touchdown later in the fourth. Hill connected with Jordan Martinez for a touchdown on the final play of the game.
Up next
Havasu (2-2) will head to Phoenix next week for a road matchup against Washington (3-2). The Rams defeated Shadow Mountain 21-14 at home on Friday.
