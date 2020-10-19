The night started with emotional speeches from each of the Lake Havasu volleyball team’s five seniors and ended in celebration.
The Knights avenged their season opening loss to Mohave with a hard-fought 3-1 (26-24, 26-24, 11-25, 25-19) victory over the Thunderbirds on senior night in Havasu.
“It’s amazing, honestly,” said senior setter Reese Myers. “Just the feeling of winning on your senior night is one of the best feelings.”
Myers and fellow seniors Ashlyn Tibbetts, McKenzie Polhert, Maddie Darrah, and Rylinn Smith were each recognized prior to the start of the game, and they each gave short speeches about their high school volleyball experiences and the memories they have made along the way.
“I think a lot of us got our emotions out of the way as we were reading our speech,” Darrah said. “Once we got on the court we were like, ‘Okay, now lets do it for us.’”
Lake Havasu fell behind by a couple points early in the first set and trailed for nearly the entire game until junior Carly Cordeiro managed to pick up a couple points back to back to tie the game up at 23-23. Later, with the score tied at 24, Caylee Crook picked up a block for a kill and Tibbetts sent a hit cross court for a kill and a 26-24 set victory.
In game two, the Knights got off to an early lead but Mohave took control of the game with a 13-2 run midway through the set to take a 19-11 lead. But Lake Havasu came storming back with a 8-2 run of their own to climb back into the game and the Knights finished game two by scoring the last eight points in a row for a dramatic win and a 2-0 lead.
“I think we just all put our mind to it,” Darrah said. “We realized that they were getting on a run so we had to shut them down. We pulled together and we just did it. We kind of just flipped the switch, as coach would say.”
Mohave took an early lead in the third game and pulled away by scoring 10 straight points midway through the set and coasted to a 14-point win, but Lake Havasu came back strong in game four.
The Knights took control of the game with a 10-2 run early on and managed to hold Mohave at arms length throughout the set.
The Thunderbirds cut Lake Havasu’s lead down to three at 22-19, but the Knights scored the last three points in a row to secure the victory.
“I liked their fight at the end when they needed to have it to put the games away that they did,” said head coach Tim Rodriguez. “There were some pretty close battles there and they could have gone either way.”
Lake Havasu was led offensively by a trio of seniors. Smith recorded a team-high 10 kills, followed by Darrah with 7 and Tibbetts with 5. Tibbetts also recorded a team-high four aces in the match while Darrah and junior Olivia LeGrand both added three aces apiece.
Myers finished with 26 assists for the night.
With the win, Lake Havasu improved to 2-6 overall this season and the Knights avenged their season opening loss to Mohave in Bullhead City back on Sept. 24.
Myers said the biggest difference from the first game of the season was the Knights belief in themselves.
“At the beginning we would get down on ourselves and nobody really believed we could win any games,” she said. “I think the more we start to win games the more belief we have in ourselves and the more energetic we are during the games.”
Lake Havasu will be back in action with a road trip to Verrado on Thursday for another regional contest. Lake Havasu was swept 3-0 at home against Verrado in the teams’ first meeting last Tuesday.
