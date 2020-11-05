It wasn’t how the Lake Havasu volleyball team wanted to end the season, but after the Knights’ match went final on Wednesday, the team was appreciative of playing after the possibility of a season not taking place heading into the fall.
“Sure enough, we ended up having volleyball, which I’m so grateful for to play with each of these girls,” senior Rylinn Smith said. “I’ve been with the seniors since preschool. I know every single one of them. We’ve grown as a team. We’re a complete family and it’s just sad to more on from it.”
“[Underclassmen] just need to enjoy it while they can because it goes really fast,” senior Maddie Darrah said.
In its first home match since Oct. 19, Havasu fell to rival Parker 3-1 (15-25, 25-22, 13-25, 13-25) in the season finale for the Knights. Havasu was scheduled to have home matches against Agua Fria on Oct. 26 and Canyon View on Oct. 27, but those contests were canceled due to covid-19 precautions.
The Knights’ season ends at 3-8 overall and 1-5 in the 5A Desert West Region in Tim Rodriguez’s first year as head coach.
“It’s just been ups and downs,” Rodriguez said about his first as head coach. “There’s a lot to this and I feel so much respect for the head coaches before me and I’ve been an assistant with a number of them.
“Until you do the job, you never know what all is involved and there’s a lot involved.”
Havasu got off to a slow start in the first set, trailing 6-13 to the Broncs and Parker widened its lead to 20-9 after a 7-2 run. The Broncs eventually won the first set, but the second would be the most competitive between the two squads.
The Knights had a strong 12-5 lead, but Parker went on a 7-1 run to get within one point of Havasu. The Broncs eventually tied the game at 15-15 and the score would be tied three more times, but the Knights never let Parker take a lead.
After a 22-22 tie, Havasu scored three points to win the set and a block by Carly Cordero and Ashley Traffecanty would clinch the game.
The Knights struggled again in the third set with Parker taking a 19-2 lead. Havasu played with cohesiveness after the 17-point deficit to eventually cut the Broncs lead to 10 points (12-22), but it was too late, as Parker went on to win the game.
In what eventually was the Knights’ final set of the season, Havasu struggled again, falling behind 21-9 before losing the game 13-25.
“It was really hard to adjust to everything that was happening,” Darrah said about the shortened season. “I think we did play really well for the time we had and the limited amount of games.”
In their final game, Darrah and Smith had the majority of kills for the Knights with the former recording a team eight kills and the latter getting four. Sophomore libero Oliva LeGrand had 13 assists.
As Rodriguez looks forward to next season, he hopes that they’ll be allowed to play club ball in in February and conduct a team camp during the summer, which are both up in the air with the pandemic.
“It’s been awesome experience,” Rodriguez said. “Obviously, you want to win more for [the girls] because they’re the ones putting the work into it and I’m just excited about what we can do for next year.”
