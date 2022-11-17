Gavin Briggs

Havasu sophomore running back Gavin Briggs breaks a tackle in a varsity game against St. Mary’s earlier in the season.

 Claire Cornelius/Today’s News-Herald

After their 63-21 defeat over the Deer Valley Skyhawks (0-10) in their last regular season game Thursday, the No. 13 Lake Havasu Knights (7-3) will continue to the first round of playoffs tonight against the No. 4 Poston Butte Broncos (6-4) on the road.

The Arizona Interscholastic Association released its final rankings and postseason bracket Saturday afternoon, finalizing seedings.

