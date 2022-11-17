PGA Tour Champions points leader Steven Alker shot his second straight bogey-free round at the Charles Schwab Championship, a 7-under 64 that gives him a one-shot lead over Padraig Harrington. Alker had seven birdies at Phoenix Country Club to reach 13 under through two rounds, keeping him comfortably in front of the only player who can overtake him for the Schwab Cup. Harrington also shot 64 and is 12 under, but needs to win and have Alker finish outside the top five to win the PGA Tour Champions season championship.