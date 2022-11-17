After their 63-21 defeat over the Deer Valley Skyhawks (0-10) in their last regular season game Thursday, the No. 13 Lake Havasu Knights (7-3) will continue to the first round of playoffs tonight against the No. 4 Poston Butte Broncos (6-4) on the road.
The Arizona Interscholastic Association released its final rankings and postseason bracket Saturday afternoon, finalizing seedings.
Ranked No. 13 in the AIA’s 4A conference, the Lake Havasu Knights will attempt to avenge last year’s first-round exit tonight.
“This is our last ride,” senior right tackle and defensive end Tristan Wright said. “This is our last chance to prove ourselves, to go far, and for the seniors, this is it. We’ve been doing this our whole lives and it’s our last chance.”
Havasu went into last year’s postseason ranked No. 5 in the 4A, but lost 35-21 to Canyon del Oro in the first round.
Poston Butte High School is located in San Tan Valley, east of Phoenix. The Broncos were last season’s No. 1-ranked team heading into the postseason, and were the championship runner-ups after losing 33-28 to Casa Grande.
This is the first time the Knights and the Broncos are meeting this season. They only have one common opponent on the season: St. Mary’s. The Knights lost 28-14, while the Broncos lost 27-12.
“Rankings in high school don’t mean much to me because I think every team can be beat,” senior right guard and nose guard Tyler Caswell said. “Especially for Poston Butte because they’ve shown that they can be beaten in certain situations.”
Considering the common opponent and the fact that the Knights do have a better record than the Broncos, the rankings are a little deceiving in the sense that this game will most likely be more evenly matched than most expect.
Also, it’s important to note that the Knights’ roster boasts two top-15 ranked players in the entire state.
Havasu’s senior running back Isaac Stopke is ranked in three different categories: seventh in the state for rushing yards with 1,618, seventh in the state in total points scored with 156 and fifth in the state in total touchdowns with 26.
Havasu’s senior kicker Angel Castaneda is ranked 15th in the state in PATs with 46.
Although, the Broncos have a serious defensive threat in junior Jakhi Robertson who will most likely thwart many of Havasu’s junior quarterback Tyler Thompson’s passing opportunities.
Robertson has seven interceptions on the season, the fifth-most in the state.
“Our quarterback will get it done for sure,” Wright said. “And our star running back Isaac Stopke will do great things, that’s for sure.”
The Knights defensive line will have to be impenetrable tonight in order to contain Broncos running back Gaven Thrower, who is only three spots behind Stopke in the state rankings for total rushing yards with 1,538 on the season.
“Defensively, we’re preparing for their run game,” Wright said. “They’re a big run-heavy team like us. We’re prepared for it.”
Assuming the Knights win their game tonight, they would face the winner of no. 12 Buckeye Union versus no. 5 Yuma Catholic game in the quarterfinals on November 25th.
“Poston Butte is just another team we have to go through to get to where we want to be,” Caswell said. “They’re a very good team and very good at what they do, but we just have to be better.”
