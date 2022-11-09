High school football on a Thursday night? Not the typical Friday Night Lights we’re used to, but we’ll take it.
The Lake Havasu High School varsity football team (6-3) will play Deer Valley (0-9) tonight at 7 p.m. on the road in their last regular season game.
No. 12-ranked Havasu is coming off of a 28-14 loss to No. 4-ranked St. Mary’s, but tonight’s game should allow the Knights to end the season 1-0, as coach Karl Thompson and the team like to say.
Even in their loss, the Knights showed fans they have the will to battle until the clock runs out.
Sophomore running back and linebacker Gavin Briggs shone on special teams, ending the night with 120 total kickoff return yards.
Senior running back and linebacker Isaac Stopke rushed for 145 yards and two TDs on 26 carries, and fun fact, ended the night with a quarterback rating of 137.5 courtesy of a 16-yard flea-flicker play.
Senior wide receiver James Douglas had six receptions for 74 yards on the night.
The Knights’ “1-0 every week” mentality has proven effective thus far. Despite two straight losses earlier in the season, one to Yuma Catholic and the other to Buckeye Union, the Knights were able to buckle down and win their next four games.
That composure leaves no room for doubt that tonight’s game will end in a Knights victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.