Warming up

The Lake Havasu Knights warm up on the field ahead of their game against the St. Mary’s Knights last Friday.

 Claire Cornelius/Today’s News-Herald

High school football on a Thursday night? Not the typical Friday Night Lights we’re used to, but we’ll take it.

The Lake Havasu High School varsity football team (6-3) will play Deer Valley (0-9) tonight at 7 p.m. on the road in their last regular season game.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.