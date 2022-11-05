The Lake Havasu High School varsity football team fell 28-14 to St. Mary’s in a hard-fought 4A conference battle on senior night.
The night kicked off with an emotional celebration for the Lake Havasu spiritline and football seniors.
The St. Mary’s Knights received the ball first, but the Lake Havasu Knights’ defense recovered a fumble on just the third play of the game.
Lake Havasu took over midfield and was able to successfully drive the ball into the red zone until junior quarterback Tyler Thompson threw an interception which was returned 89 yards for a touchdown.
Fortunately for Lake Havasu, the touchdown was taken back after an illegal block-in-the-back call on St. Mary’s around the 50-yard line. The ball was placed at the spot of the foul and St. Mary’s began their five-minute drive that ended in a touchdown anyway.
Lake Havasu sophomore running back Gavin Briggs responded immediately with a huge kickoff return that put his Knights offense at St. Mary’s 20-yard line.
Unfortunately, another one of Thompson’s passes was intercepted in the endzone late in the first quarter.
On the St. Mary’s Knights’ next possession, they scored to take the lead 14-0 early in the second quarter.
It seemed like everything wasn’t going right for Lake Havasu at this point, as their next possession ended with a fumble that was recovered by St. Mary’s.
The Lake Havasu Knights remained composed though. After forcing St. Mary’s to punt, Lake Havasu took over with under a minute left in the half and played a hurry-up offense. Two quick receptions to senior wide receiver James Douglas set senior running back Isaac Stopke up to score with 20 seconds left, putting Lake Havasu only one score behind St. Mary’s entering halftime.
In the third quarter, the Lake Havasu offense fumbled again, which in turn led to a St. Mary’s recovery and a 45-yard touchdown run to put them up 21-7.
Lake Havasu responded with a strong drive of their own, and Stopke was able to find the end zone once again, putting the score at 21-14 with three minutes left in the third.
The fourth quarter started with St. Mary’s already situated in Lake Havasu territory. After St. Mary’s ate up some clock, they were able to extend their lead to 28-14 with a receiving touchdown on fourth down.
Lake Havasu responded yet again, driving all the way back downfield to the red zone with five minutes left in the game. Thompson was intercepted in the endzone for a third time, sealing Lake Havasu’s fate for the night.
Next Thursday, the Lake Havasu Knights take on Deer Valley on the road in their last regular season game.
