On the final night of the season, the Lake Havasu girls’ basketball team lost 50-34 to Deer Valley.
After Havasu (4-18, 0-8 West Valley) trailed by only four early in the second quarter, a 16-0 run by the Skyhawks helped them to pull away and cruise to an easy win.
However, the game was much more closely contested than the teams’ matchup earlier this season which Deer Valley won 51-19.
“We had nothing to lose. I told them, ‘let’s just make it a game,’” said head coach Karen Rockwell. “The second quarter is what hurt us, but overall the girls played hard.”
Deer Valley’s lengthy run helped it take a 34-14 lead into the half.
The Skyhawks, who are ranked eighth in the 4A Conference and went a perfect 8-0 in West Valley Region play, rested their starters in the second half.
The Knights got Deer Valley into foul trouble early in the second half, but failed to convert at the line to cut into the lead. Havasu shot only 8-for-22 from the charity stripe.
In her last game at Havasu, Skirvin scored 16 points to lead the team. Junior Saydra Pappenfus added eight.
The Knights dropped 10 in a row to close the season.
“The seniors did a lot,” said Rockwell about them during her two years at the helm. “We are going to miss them of course, but we are going to have girls come in and take their place.”
Rockwell believes Pappenfus will be the focal point of the team’s attack next season with Skirvin graduating.
“She came around finally this season,” said Rockwell. “I think she realized what she can do and what she needs to do. She’s going to be a true leader.”
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
The Lake Havasu boys’ basketball team dropped its season finale 55-44 at Deer Valley on Tuesday night. The loss was the Knights’ 13th in a row.
No statistical information was available.
The Knights finished 9-16 overall and 0-8 in West Valley Region play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.