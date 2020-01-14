Playing its first home game since Dec. 2 and only its second of the season so far, the Lake Havasu girls’ basketball team lost 40-31 in double overtime to Gila Ridge on Tuesday night.
Trailing by eight at halftime, the Knights (4-9, 0-1 West Valley) fought back and tied the game with roughly four and half minutes left in regulation. However, their offense went cold as the game went into overtime and eventually double overtime, where the Hawks pulled away.
“I’m proud of the way they fought back and didn’t give up,” said head coach Karen Rockwell. “We’ve never been in that position before but we should’ve won that game. Gila Ridge didn’t go and win that game, we let them win.”
Lake Havasu began the game ice-cold from the field, unable to connect from the field until senior Matisun Skirvin sunk a shot with 25 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Hawks extended its lead to 17-9 by halftime, but in the third quarter, the Knights came charging back.
Havasu’s zone defense caused problems for Gila Ridge and the Knights were able to convert some easy buckets via the fast break.
After Lake Havasu tied the score in the fourth, the two teams were unable to score again, sending the game into overtime.
In the first overtime, the Knights took a four-point lead with just over two minutes left, but costly turnovers and missed layups down the stretch allowed Gila Ridge to tie the score and send it into double overtime.
Skirvin led Lake Havasu with 10 points. Junior Saydra Pappenfus and senior Kilee Greene each scored eight points apiece.
Up next, the Knights will continue West Valley Region play when they host Cactus at 7 p.m. on Friday.
“They’re a tough team and it’s going to be a dog fight,” said Rockwell. “We need to be ready.”
