Preparation for the 2021 season has officially begun for the Lake Havasu football team.
The Knights started its first week of spring practice this week and for returning players, it felt great to put on the cleats again.
“It feels good to be back out with the team,” offensive/defensive lineman Xander Flowers said. “I feel like we’re getting a lot better already.”
Flowers, a sophomore, is heading into his third season as a varsity starter and took some snaps at center in Thursday’s practice.
Running back Isaac Stopke is another returner who made an impact for the Knights last season. He rushed for 1,113 yards and 13 touchdowns as a sophomore.
“We see a lot of good things, a lot of talent out here,” Stopke said. “We plan on going back to the playoffs this year. We didn’t do what we wanted in the playoffs last year, so this is like our revenge year for us.”
Head coach Karl Thompson said there were around 50-65 kids throughout the first three days of spring ball. He added they’re still missing some kids due to some players participating in track and some others working after school jobs.
This first week of practice took place at Lee Barnes Stadium with the next two weeks taking place on the field adjacent to the softball facility.
There are currently 90 kids signed up on the roster, Thompson said. He’s also interested to see how many kids from Thunderbolt Middle School will join the program this summer as incoming high school freshmen. He hopes the program has enough to fill teams across all three levels this year.
“So far so good, good turnout,” Thompson said. “Coaches have been putting in a lot of time, a lot of good, a lot of action and a lot of guys getting reps and that’s what spring ball is all about. To get everybody excited about it.”
Spring practices weren’t conducted last year due to the Arizona Interscholastic Association shutting down sports last March because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The team is still following safety and covid-19 protocols including athletes signing a covid-19 waiver form, bringing their own water bottle and wearing masks when they’re not engaged in physical activity.
Even though the AIA hasn’t made any guidelines for fall sports, Thompson expects those protocols to continue through summer workouts and practice. The team was not conducting drills in pods like they were during the summer.
“If it’s a talk session, especially when we circle up in the end, we still try to keep our distance,” said Thompson, who did the interview with a gaiter. “You’ll see most of the kids will have their masks on or in their pocket or wearing a gaiter around their neck.”
On May 17, the program is hosting an information event for interested Thunderbolt students and their parents. The event will be more of a meet and greet because the kids are not allowed to participate in drills. The event is expected to start at 7 p.m. at John M. Wade Memorial Field, the school’s baseball venue.
“We’re going to make ourselves available so they could ask questions and hopefully they get to tour the facility too,” Thompson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.