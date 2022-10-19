The Arizona Interscholastic Association updated its rankings Tuesday for high school volleyball and football.
Lake Havasu High School varsity football is ranked ninth in the 4A conference out of 49 teams. The Knights are 4-2 with a 9.2382 rating.
Lake Havasu High School varsity volleyball is ranked 31st in the 5A conference out of 47 teams. The Lady Knights are 3-11 with a -6.2133 rating.
