Plenty of hardware was handed out at the Lake Havasu football postseason banquet Wednesday night.
“They put in a lot of time and effort,” said head coach Karl Thompson of the award recipients. “To see the success that they had in our system and that it works is very exciting.”
Senior Jayden Azar received the most accolades as he was named team most valuable player along with being named to the West Valley All-Region First Team as a wide receiver and second team as a defensive back and a kick returner.
Azar led the team with 87 receptions and piled up 1,003 receiving yards and eight touchdown grabs. Defensively, he added a team-high six interceptions along with 87 tackles. He set a program record with 16 catches against Desert Edge with season.
Fellow senior Joshua Nelson anchored the Knights defense all season long and was awarded as team defensive player of the year. He also was named to the West Valley All-Region First Team as a linebacker.
Nelson tallied a whopping 131 tackles, along with 12 tackles for loss and six sacks, all team highs.
Lake Havasu’s offense set program records with a prolific passing attack this season, led by senior wide receiver Jace Taylor and junior quarterback Cole Fuller. The two were named co-offensive players of the year.
Taylor racked up a team-leading 1,034 yards on 68 receptions, to go with eight touchdown catches. He leaves as the program’s all-time leader in receptions (116) and receiving yards (1,635). For his efforts he was named to the region’s second team as a receiver.
Fuller had a record-breaking year in his first full season under center. He set a program mark with 2,669 passing yards including a program-best 442 against Desert Edge. He tossed 19 touchdown passes this season led an offense which set a program record with 269.4 passing yards per game.
The signal caller, along with senior Jordan Arellano, sophomore Cody Pellaton and senior Brace Spencer were all named as honorable mentions in the West Valley Region.
In other news, the Arizona Interscholastic Association released its conference placements for the 2020-21 school year and Lake Havasu will remain in 4A. Fellow West Valley Region member Desert Edge was moved up to 5A.
