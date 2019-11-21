Although the Lake Havasu football team struggled to a 3-7 finish this season, three members of the Knights received West Valley All-Region recognition for their efforts.
Jayden Azar was the most decorated member of Lake Havasu as the senior was named to the region’s first team as a receiver and second team as both a kick returner and defensive back.
On offense, Azar hauled in a team-high 87 receptions for 1,007 yards, while also adding eight touchdown catches which matched a team best.
Defensively, he recorded 87 total tackles along a team-leading six interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and seven pass deflections. As a kick returner he averaged 21.2 yards per return.
Another defensive stalwart, senior Joshua Nelson received a first team nod as a linebacker. He piled up 131 tackles along with 12 tackles for loss and six sacks, all team highs. He also added an interception and forced a fumble.
Elsewhere, senior Jace Taylor was named to the region’s second team as a receiver. He racked up 68 catches for a team-leading 1,034 receiving yards and tied Azar with eight touchdown grabs. He was forced to leave early in the team’s game against Thunderbird with a shoulder injury and missed the ensuing two games.
