Lake Havasu High School football’s Omare Feely will be continuing his athletic and academic careers at Albright College in the fall.
Feely will pursue a degree in criminal justice with the goal of eventually becoming a police officer. Feely said he has always wanted to become a police officer because of all the family members he has that serve.
Feely was in contact with Albright since September, but only just did his official visit a couple of weeks ago.
“It was just a great connection between me and (Albright coach Isaac Collins),” Feely said. “Then I got to meet the offensive coordinator, and it was a great connection there too. They weren’t like every other coach. When we were talking, it was genuine and you could tell they really meant it.”
The wide receiver racked up 21 receptions and three touchdowns for 303 yards in his senior season for the Knights.
“I’m most proud of my failures (while playing Knights football),” Feely said. “Coming back from an injury last year, I developed, I worked hard, and I got back into the great shape I was in and I switched from tight end to wide receiver – which was the best choice I ever made.”
Even though there were other prospective schools that were an option for Feely, ultimately the four-year private school in Reading, Pennsylvania, was the best fit.
Feely was born in Virginia, so he isn’t unfamiliar with the East Coast, and actually has plenty of family members over there.
“Being closer to family means a lot to me,” Feely said. “And I’ll have a big audience at games.”
