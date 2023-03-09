Omare Feely

Knights wide receiver Omare Feely signed with Albright College Wednesday night.

 Claire Cornelius/Today’s News-Herald

Lake Havasu High School football’s Omare Feely will be continuing his athletic and academic careers at Albright College in the fall.

Feely will pursue a degree in criminal justice with the goal of eventually becoming a police officer. Feely said he has always wanted to become a police officer because of all the family members he has that serve.

