The Lake Havasu football team had a final tune up before the regular season, scrimmaging in the cool Flagstaff weather on Saturday.
Knights head coach Karl Thompson said both sides of the ball “did a lot of great things,” throughout the afternoon against Flagstaff High.
Austin Head took first-team reps at quarterback Saturday and moved the offense well, making great decisions and throws, Thompson said.
“He did a lot of great things getting the offense moving, keeping things in perspective, taking the plays in front of him,” Thompson said. “He did a great job out there.”
Other key observations on offense was the performance of the offensive line, which had a rotation of three groups – with prospective starters in the first group. Thompson said every offensive line group had success and were vital in helping the offense move the ball. Each offensive group played three series at a time.
Receivers caught some touchdowns from Head and made several key blocks throughout the scrimmage, Thompson said. Running back was played by committee and the running game was successful with several zone read and cutback plays.
“We got to see a lot of different people step up into the limelight and show us their potential and what they’re going to do for our program,” Thompson said.
As for defense, Joseph Ulmer, Brody Schneikart, Xander Flowers and Dane Burnett got first crack at the line and made it into the backfield a ton. Thompson mentioned freshman Brodee Chalfant having an “eye opener” performance after making a couple of plays.
Aiden Nevarez and Spencer Dorsett got some time at inside linebacker and were both outstanding in those roles, according to Thompson.
In the secondary, Thompson said the first team allowed one score, but made plays all afternoon. Brenton Szymanski, Isaiah Soto, Quinten Anderson, Jacob Azar, Dominic Crothers all received time in the secondary.
“We saw what we have a really great concept of on both sides of the ball and we saw what we still need to improve on,” Thompson said. “Trying to figure out how much depth we truly have, that was what was most beneficial of the scrimmage.”
Havasu brought 41 players – across three levels – to Flagstaff High School on Saturday.
“The Flagstaff athletic program did a great job having us up here,” Thompson said. “The coaches were tremendous and it was a great day of football.”
After their opening-season game against Canyon View was canceled, the Knights are scheduled to begin the 2021 campaign at Lee Barnes Stadium against Lee Williams on Sept. 10.
