FOOTBALL

Oct. 2 vs Glendale

Oct. 9 at Casa Grande

Oct. 16 vs Buckeye Union

Oct. 23 at Yongker 7 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs Deer Valley

Nov. 6 at Estrella Foothills

Nov. 13 vs Vista Grande

All games are scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Sept. 24 at Mohave

Sept. 29 vs West Point

Sept. 30 at Canyon View

Oct. 1 at Millennium

Oct. 6 vs La Joya Community

Oct. 13 at Agua Fria

Oct. 14 vs Verrado

Oct. 15 vs Millennium

Oct. 20 at La Joya Community

Oct. 22 at Verrado

Oct. 26 vs Agua Fria

Oct. 27 vs Canyon View

Nov. 4 at Glendale

Nov. 5 vs Parker

All games scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

