FOOTBALL
Oct. 2 vs Glendale
Oct. 9 at Casa Grande
Oct. 16 vs Buckeye Union
Oct. 23 at Yongker 7 p.m.
Oct. 30 vs Deer Valley
Nov. 6 at Estrella Foothills
Nov. 13 vs Vista Grande
All games are scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Sept. 24 at Mohave
Sept. 29 vs West Point
Sept. 30 at Canyon View
Oct. 1 at Millennium
Oct. 6 vs La Joya Community
Oct. 13 at Agua Fria
Oct. 14 vs Verrado
Oct. 15 vs Millennium
Oct. 20 at La Joya Community
Oct. 22 at Verrado
Oct. 26 vs Agua Fria
Oct. 27 vs Canyon View
Nov. 4 at Glendale
Nov. 5 vs Parker
All games scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
